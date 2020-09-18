All Fords car show at Ray Varner Ford

Ray Varner Ford in Clinton will host the 30th annual Mustang and all Fords Car Show and Pony Rides at 8 a.m. with judging at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the dealership. The event is free for spectators; $30 for vendors and $25 standard judge entry fee. Proceeds benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Co-host is the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club. Info: 865-457-0704.

Super Scavenger Hunt with the Girls Scouts this weekend to benefit United Way. Socially distanced family fun. Learn more here.

Fair Food To-Go: Admission is free as several food vendors set up in the old midway only (south side of East Magnolia Avenue) this weekend – Sept. 18-19. Walk through the tunnel, visit your favorite vendors and take your food-to-go. Full menu and pricing here. Temperatures of guests will be taken upon entry. Masks and social distancing required.

Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, will speak in Knoxville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Danny Mayfield Park in Mechanicsville. Other local candidates will speak. Masks are required.