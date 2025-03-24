Do you know a Hero Kid? Our first Hero Kid Award has a deadline for nominations on March 31.

Nominations for any youth who performed an action when they were 18 or under will be considered.

The act does NOT have to have been performed during the first quarter of 2025. It could have been done at any time.

Details:

Applicants must be under 18 when the action was performed

Applicants must live in Knox County.

Applicants must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on their communities or performed a heroic lifesaving act. (The act does NOT have to have been performed during the present quarter. It could have been done at any time.)

Applicants will be evaluated by a review committee based on the merit of nomination form submissions.

Nomination form is available here: Hero Kid Award Nomination

Hero Kid Award is sponsored by KnoxTNToday, FirstBank, Food City, Wallace Real Estate and Covenant Health.

