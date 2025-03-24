Dakota Austin Williams is a humble young man, only 28 and already into the 10th year of his law enforcement career. The adjectives used to describe him by his Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) supervisor get one’s attention and help explain why he is the ACSO 2024 Deputy of the Year – and that’s a major honor.

But it’s not his first honor. His career began shortly after graduating from high school in 2015 at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Four years later he was selected as its Deputy of the Year and landed another major award – the 2019 East Tennessee Deputy of the Year for the East Tennessee Region of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Heady stuff for a guy who at 4 told his mother he was going to be a cop. “And I never wavered from it. As I got older, I knew this was going to be my life,” he says. “So far I’ve found only one part of it that’s hard for me and that’s making death notifications.”

In January 2023 he left the CCSO and in February 2023 joined Sheriff Russell Barker’s ACSO.

About those adjectives we mentioned. ACSO Operations Capt. Steve Owens nominated Williams for the award and here are excerpts from his nomination letter:

“While Dakota has no supervisory title, he is well thought of by his peers and is often sought out for assistance by other deputies.”

“He is meticulous in doing his job.”

“He maintains a knowledge of current law, policy and procedures beyond his years and is always willing to impart that knowledge to anyone who asks.”

“Dakota consistently demonstrates honesty beyond reproach, dedication to the agency, and a work ethic unparalleled in performing his job.”

“He initiates contacts with the community and suspicious persons without hesitation and is a great ambassador for our agency.”

From that same letter, we learn Williams is a new field training officer (FTO), leads the agency in DUI arrests and consistently ranks near the top in all “trackable categories” – such as citations, arrests and reports. He’s also a member of the ACSO SWAT Team, recently passed the instructor development course, hoping to instruct others in emergency vehicle operations.

During his mid-teens, the Williams family had a next-door neighbor who was a Campbell County deputy – Travis Bostic. “He took me on and mentored me about the job and I went on a few ride-alongs with him,” Williams says. “He really helped me get into and get a job with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and helped me with the paperwork.”

Today Bostic is a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s District 1 and the two of them are still close and talk shop, of course.

His first job was inside the Campbell County courts, working as bailiff for almost a year. While there he enrolled in the Walters State Community College’s Police Academy in Greeneville and graduated in the summer of 2016. Next thing you know Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins hired him. His first assignment was at Elk Valley Elementary School as a school resource officer. Six months later he was promoted to patrol, remaining there for six years until his move to the ACSO.

This decorated deputy has the job he dreamed about and wanted. Why does he love it so?

“It’s different every day. Today I may be responding to a domestic violence call and tomorrow I’ll maybe change a tire that helps make someone’s day better and then I’m chasing a wanted felon,” he said. “We never know what’s going to happen next. It can be both dangerous and exciting. Then there’s our team on Delta shift and the guys here who are family too. We have each other’s back and there’s no drama with us. We’re a great team and that makes a difference.”

He’s never had to fire his weapon in 10 years, but has been shot at twice.

“I guess I was lucky. They were both drunk, a man and a woman, and couldn’t shoot too straight. But you never know out there what’s next.”

Part of his pride working at the ACSO is how law enforcement is respected in Anderson County. “The public treats us well. Businesses and the public say hello and always talk with you. Many people know our names and we see very little of the anti-cop stuff.”

Williams has three parts of his life that help him maintain a balance from the law enforcement stresses.

First, his family. Wife Alexandria is a home health nurse and they have a busy and fun 4-year-old little man, Nash. Second, he says he “blocks out everything” when he’s working out at a gym a few days a week. Third, he’s a major sports fan, loves all things UT Vols and spends time watching sports on TV – football, baseball, ice hockey, most anything, he adds.

He says people on and off the job rarely use his last name. “It’s just Dakota,” he says.

After interviewing him and with those adjectives in mind, his name fits his profession. Maybe there are no coincidences. The name Dakota originated with the Native American Sioux tribe and translates as either “friend” or “ally” in the Yankton-Yanktonai and Santee dialects of the Dakota language. “The name holds significant cultural and historical importance for the Sioux, representing the strong bond and camaraderie among them and their neighboring tribes,” we read about the Sioux.

Dakota is always ready to help anyone and is known as an ambassador for the ACSO – a friend and an ally.

He’s the deputy they call Dakota.

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia.

