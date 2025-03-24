Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Octopus catches ride on mako shark

Live Science reported a very unusual phenomenon when a shortfin mako shark was caught on camera with an octopus catching a ride on its back off the coast of New Zealand. See the video on the website.

National headlines:

Student services moved to other agencies

The Trump administration announced student loans will move from the Department of Education to the Small Business Administration. Special education services and student nutrition programs will move under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Is your backyard bird feeder safe from Bird Flu?

Mike Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy, says bird feeders are generally safe and aren’t a notable source of spreading bird flu, but if there are backyard chickens, he recommends taking the bird feeder down to prevent possible transmission to poultry.

State headlines:

Could Nashville host a Super Bowl?

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has submitted the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which is to be completed in 2027, as a potential site for 2028 Super Bowl. According to Lee’s letter of interest, the “world-class facility will make Tennessee the top destination for the nation’s biggest events — from the Super Bowl to the Final Four and beyond.”

Atlanta will host the 2028 Super Bowl.

Nashville is one of happiest cities in U.S.

The Happy City Index ranked countries and cities in happiness factors in 2024. The U.S. has dropped from a previous high rank of 11 in 2012 to its lowest ranking ever, 24, never being out of the top 20. However, Nashville ranked in the top 200 happiest cities worldwide at number 96.

Local headlines:

Weather: Cloudy, early shower and mild temps, warm

According the National Weather Service, we have an 80% chance of early morning showers today with a high near 66. Tonight, should be partly cloudy with a low around 40. Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 66 and 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Funding approved for Riverwalk connection, crosswalks

Knoxville City Council has voted to fund two requests recommended by Mayor Indya Kincannon and City Engineering that will enhance both mobility and public safety. One initiative will detour around a greenway barrier, opening up wider access to a large stretch of the South Waterfront riverwalk. The other project adds or refreshes highly visible protective markings at crosswalks at about 70 intersections. Information from city of Knoxville website: Read more.

City to host Job Fair March 26

Residents interested in career opportunities with the city of Knoxville are invited to the Job Fair and Career Expo on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 2-6 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Avenue. Read More

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

