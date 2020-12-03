First Friday this week

You are cordially invited to celebrate 140 local artists and their new exhibition at First Friday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville. The event is hosted by the Arts & Culture Alliance. Masks and social distancing are required. Parking is free in city-owned lots after 6 p.m.
Artists at the Emporium:
- Suite 101: Eyes of Faith by Derrick Freeman
- Suite 102: W. James Taylor – Chalk pastel painter, publisher, musician
- Suite 105: Diana Kilburn – Watercolor, painting
- Suite 106: Chris S. Rohwer and Robin M. Rohwer – Photography and painting
- Suite 107: Judi Gaston – Fiber, hand-woven garments
- Suite 109: Connie Gaertner – Oil, acrylic, watercolor
- Suite 110: Gayla D. Seale – Watercolor
- Suite 111: Fritz Massaquoi, Wokie Massaquoi-Wicks and Tobertha Jackson – Fibers, painting, jewelry
- Suite 113: Pam Radford – Oil, watercolor
- Suite 113: Sandy White – Oil, watercolor
- Suite 114: Sheila Chesanow – Photography
- Suite 114: Kathleen Kinney – Mixed media, photography, fiber arts
Offices at the Emporium:
- Suite 103: Tennessee Stage Company
- Suite 104: Circle Modern Dance (Modern Dance Primitive Light 2020, Dec 17-20)
- Suite 108: Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus
- Suite 112: HoLa Hora Latina
- Suite 201: Arts & Culture Alliance
- Suite 302: Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Enjoy this sampling of works on display Friday:
Ancient Jar by Brian Horais
Variations on Boston Cremes by Kate Watson
Sophie by Jamie Payne
Red Fish Lake by Carl Whitten
Guyra by David Smith
Notre Dame de Paris Interior by Sonia Summers
Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance