First Friday this week

You are cordially invited to celebrate 140 local artists and their new exhibition at First Friday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville. The event is hosted by the Arts & Culture Alliance. Masks and social distancing are required. Parking is free in city-owned lots after 6 p.m.

Artists at the Emporium:

Suite 101: Eyes of Faith by Derrick Freeman

Suite 102: W. James Taylor – Chalk pastel painter, publisher, musician

Suite 105: Diana Kilburn – Watercolor, painting

Suite 106: Chris S. Rohwer and Robin M. Rohwer – Photography and painting

Suite 107: Judi Gaston – Fiber, hand-woven garments

Suite 109: Connie Gaertner – Oil, acrylic, watercolor

Suite 110: Gayla D. Seale – Watercolor

Suite 111: Fritz Massaquoi, Wokie Massaquoi-Wicks and Tobertha Jackson – Fibers, painting, jewelry

Suite 113: Pam Radford – Oil, watercolor

Suite 113: Sandy White – Oil, watercolor

Suite 114: Sheila Chesanow – Photography

Suite 114: Kathleen Kinney – Mixed media, photography, fiber arts

Offices at the Emporium:

Enjoy this sampling of works on display Friday:

Ancient Jar by Brian Horais Variations on Boston Cremes by Kate Watson Sophie by Jamie Payne Red Fish Lake by Carl Whitten Guyra by David Smith Notre Dame de Paris Interior by Sonia Summers

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance