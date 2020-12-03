Soft Christmas

A soft opening, in retail terms, is without fanfare. In contrast to a grand opening, it’s a time to prepare, finalize and build a buzz about what’s coming.

The first Christmas was like that. An unassuming baby was born in a no-frills fashion and the buzz began.

December 2020 will be quiet. There are no parades, parties or festivals. There are no Nutcracker recitals, sitting on Santa’s knee or the usual frenzied schedule of obligatory events.

What there will be is a quieter time to reflect and appreciate each other, count your blessings and make memories.

