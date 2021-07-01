First Friday full of photos

First Friday opening reception: July 2, 5-8 p.m. with awards at 6 p.m.

First Friday kicks off at that The Emporium Center as The Arts & Culture Alliance presents the ninth annual Knoxville Photo juried exhibition featuring selected works from 36 artists throughout the region. The exhibit runs through July 30. The exhibition encompasses photographs depicting all subjects and genres, including streetscapes, cityscapes, landscapes, environmental portraiture, portraits, abstracts, and more. Joe Longobardi served as juror for the exhibition and viewed 323 images to select the exhibition. Longobardi has worked professionally as a photographer for 15 years in Western North Carolina, engaging in editorial, portrait, documentary and street photography. He attended the Art Institute of Boston where he studied fine art and illustration. More info here.

Over $1,000 in cash awards will be announced at the reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Info here or call 865-523-7543. The exhibitions are on display at the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville. The Emporium is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Please note, the Emporium will be closed on Monday, July 5.

For info on other local events, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance