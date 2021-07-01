Feeling the urge to travel

Some people have a wanderlust build into their DNA and I am one of those people. As the negative impact of the pandemic slowly shifts back to some semblance of normal, those with the travel gene long to return to this calling. Until this happens, we will read our guide books and National Geographics and dream and plan for when we feel save to roam again.

Photography is a natural part of my travels. I have to be careful to not let it steal the moment but it also adds a dimension of telling a story through images.

The streets and markets of Morocco overwhelm the senses with color, sounds, smells and the activity of everyday life that is so different to us westerners. This image of spools hanging from the ceiling simplifies our visit to a very busy back-alley weavers’ shop in Marrakesh. It brings back some great personal memories and makes me long to be off again.

First Friday art walk has returned to downtown Knoxville with many studios and galleries open beginning at about 5 p.m. Robin and I will be in studio this Friday from about 1-8 p.m. and invite you to stop in to visit if you are downtown.

