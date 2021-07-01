Hancock heads KCEA

Paula Hancock is the new president of the Knox County Education Association. Outgoing president Tanya Coats introduced her to the school board at Wednesday’s workshop. Hancock is a math teacher at Karns Middle School. She will be on leave to serve the KCEA term.

Stuff I don’t understand

Britney Spears is under a conservatorship set up in 2008, despite being 39 years old and earning some $200 million. Why?

Bill Cosby has been released from jail, serving less than 3 years of a 3- to 10-year sentence. His accusers’ reaction here.

Eddie Mannis has been censured by the West Knox Republican Club where some members don’t like his voting record. More on this tomorrow, but who is the Republican Party anyhow? One could make the case that it’s the person who goes on the ballot and gets the most votes.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th of July

Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here.

Farragut: Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. Details here.

Powell: has two happenings for Independence Day – both on Saturday, July 3. The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School on Brickyard Road. After the parade, the PBPA will host a Party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more.

Knoxville and Knox County offices will be closed Monday, July 5, for the holiday.