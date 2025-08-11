It seems so easy to sit behind the screen, scroll thorough the choices, BUT then to decide on the match for YOU? Sometimes, only an in-person shopping experience is the answer, especially if you are searching for mobility products.

Mobility equipment is very deceptive when viewed online as it is impossible to determine how it maneuvers, disassembles or fits an individual’s comfort demands.

Some key advantages to purchasing mobility items in person compared to online shopping:

Hands-On Experience : Trying out mobility aids like wheelchairs, walkers or scooters allows you to assess comfort, fit and functionality. You can evaluate how they feel, maneuverability and whether they meet your specific needs.

: Trying out mobility aids like wheelchairs, walkers or scooters allows you to assess comfort, fit and functionality. You can evaluate how they feel, maneuverability and whether they meet your specific needs. Personalized Assistance : In-store staff can provide expert guidance, answer questions and suggest options based on your individual needs and desires.

: In-store staff can provide expert guidance, answer questions and suggest options based on your individual needs and desires. Assessment of Quality: You can inspect the materials and construction quality of the items firsthand, ensuring they meet your standards for durability and reliability.

You can inspect the materials and construction quality of the items firsthand, ensuring they meet your standards for durability and reliability. Repairs and Local Assistance : Repairs can be made by a local dealer; sometimes even in-home repairs are an option. Many online products do not have replacement parts or repair options.

: Repairs can be made by a local dealer; sometimes even in-home repairs are an option. Many online products do not have replacement parts or repair options. Community Connection: A local business will have a sense of connection to the community in service and good will which is important when discussing customer needs.

The Knoxville area is fortunate to have David and Hannah Beal who own the Mobility Plus Knoxville franchise at 5911 Rutledge Pike. Even though the showroom is expansive at its 4,000 square feet, it is an organized space featuring clearly defined sections for various mobility products, allowing visitors to navigate easily without feeling overwhelmed.

Friendly, knowledgeable staff members are readily available to offer assistance, yet they respect the customer space and even offer customer seating to relax and discuss options.

Mobility Plus Knoxville has ramps, hospital beds, Hi Lo adjustable beds, stair lifts, vertical platform lifts, wheelchairs, rollators, vehicle lifts and more. They also provide instore repair service, home repair visits and discounted batteries for their customers among many services.

Testing mobility devices at Mobility Plus includes seeing what you can lift, how they operate and fold to come apart, how you can carry items with vehicle lifts, and what capabilities they each have. These are important deciding factors only made during in person shopping experiences.

For more information, contact Hannah Beal: hannah.beal@mobilityplus.com.

