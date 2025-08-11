Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance reminds us to check in on spine health as kids head back to class. Heavy backpacks, poor posture and long hours at a desk can all take a toll.

Tips to protect growing spines:

Keep backpacks no heavier than 10-15% of body weight

Use both shoulder straps

Encourage good posture during screen time

Healthy habits start young — let’s keep those little spines strong!

At TOA, we’re proud to provide the East Tennessee community with exceptional orthopedic care. Whether in Bearden, Lenoir City, Sevierville or surrounding areas, our team supports your recovery with personalized, expert care.

