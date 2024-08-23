Federal funding for new utility projects

Millions of federal dollars are flowing to local utility companies that want to help their own communities better manage big interconnection projects. It’s a solution aimed at helping solve the aging electric grid problem on a grassroots level. The U.S. Department of Energy is rolling out information and opening the application portal, with a due date of October 16, 2024.

This new program is called the Innovative Queu Management Solutions (iQMS) for Clean Energy Interconnection and Energization program. It aims to benefit 25 different local utilities as the nation meets the challenge of grid modernization. This could eventually benefit industries like manufacturers that rely on large amounts of electricity, serve increasing demand for electric vehicle charging and help with the extra costs of upgrading infrastructure for local economic development.

A DOE press release states:

“DOE intends to fund pilot projects to demonstrate new interconnection queue management solutions on actual interconnection, service load, and energization queues. These tests will help utilities and public utility commissions understand the real-world capabilities of new software and workflow automation solutions and speed their adoption to enable rapid deployment of more solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure and other clean energy assets to the grid.”

The program seeks to award multiple utilities with $200,000 for feasibility studies, then award $650,000 each to build various demonstration projects.

Utility companies and others seeking more information can register for webinar on August 29 from 3-4 p.m. ET or attend office hours on September 19 from 3-4 p.m. ET to learn more.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar projects for local utilities, manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349.