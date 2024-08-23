Dining Duo goes to Sonny’s Original Southern Pub

The Dining Duo tried the new Sonny’s Original Southern Pub, 2613 Adair Drive, at the former Sam & Andy’s location in Fountain City. The grand opening ribbon cutting was Wednesday and owner Michael McClain who greeted us today (9/22/24) said Wednesday was an exciting, well-attended day.

The inside of the restaurant has been completely remodeled from the Sam & Andy days complete with booths, tables, bar and band stage area. It is a sit-and-order-your-meal-from-a-menu restaurant with the most pleasant and accommodating wait staff including the owner checking in and out.

The menu can suit all tastes from grilled to fried and burgers to chicken. The chicken is always fresh and never frozen which we all know really affects the flavor. The menu lists Shareables, Salads, Wings, Handhelds, Entrees, Sides and Drinks.

The Shareables include fried mushrooms, spicy spring rolls, Kitchen Sink Nachos and more.

There are Handhelds that includes the Pub Dog and Pub Burger plus multiple sandwiches.

The Entrees bring dishes like Chicken N’ Dumplins and Sonny’s Plate which includes pinto beans, cornbread and more.

Of course there are southern sides of fried okra, collard greens and more

Our choices for lunch: Kitchen Sink Nachos and Fried Green Tomato BLT. Duo One was embarrassingly “oohing and awing” over the nachos, saying “Dang these are so good.” They were supposed to be shareable but Duo One did not share.

Duo Two got the green tomato BLT which came with fries and it was delicious. Not overly breaded, the tomatoes were perfect and the fries were “the best fries I have ever had. I would go back just for the fries.”

The sweet server highly recommended the “Spicy Spring Rolls” which she described as not your normal spring rolls, so we will definitely be back to try those.

Sonny’s Original Southern Pub proudly says it is veteran- and first responder-owned. You won’t be disappointed in this one.

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 1 a.m. Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.