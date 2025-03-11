Sunday, after church, the women of Fountain City Presbyterian church got together for lunch and mission. When the Women of Hope at Fountain City Presbyterian Church realized pill bottles were not truly a recyclable item, but could be reused in third world countries to sort donated medicine, they got busy. 1000 bottles were sent in the Fall from their first shipment, and 630 bottles were prepared for shipping during Sunday’s mission lunch. This is an ongoing project for this women’s group in conjunction with Matthew 25 Ministry out of Ohio.

