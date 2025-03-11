After 10 years of dedicated service as a firefighter with KFD, Tyler Wills started Wills Wildlife Control, a nuisance wildlife removal business in 2024. His experience in emergency situations equipped him with a unique skill set; he learned to think quickly and act decisively, qualities that proven invaluable in his own business.

Tyler grew up in Morristown, Tennessee, where his passion for sports, especially football, led him to play for the University of Tennessee as a walk-on. After graduating with a bachelor’s in business administration, he joined the Knoxville Fire Department.

He also learned how to trap wildlife when growing up while watching his dad who had a trapping business. Little did he know then, those lessons would lead to his own business years later.

Tyler’s journey from firefighter to pest control expert has been fueled by a desire to continue making a difference in people’s lives, albeit in a different capacity. In the firehouse, he learned the importance of teamwork and communication, skills that have translated seamlessly into his new profession. He approaches each wildlife control job with the same level of commitment and urgency he applies to extinguishing fires, understanding that a nuisance wildlife can disrupt a family’s peace and safety.

In the nuisance wildlife removal business, he humanely removes skunks, bats, raccoons, groundhogs, opossums, squirrels and others from residential and commercial properties.

In his new role, Tyler emphasizes prevention as much as treatment. He educates clients about the signs of potential infestations, guiding them on how to maintain a pest-free environment. His background in emergency response gives him an edge in assessing situations quickly and effectively, allowing him to develop tailored solutions for each unique pest problem.

As he navigates this additional chapter in his life, Tyler remains dedicated to service, understanding that whether it’s extinguishing flames or eliminating pests, his ultimate goal is to protect and serve his community, ensuring that every home is a safe haven for its occupants.

Through this transition, Tyler has proven that the skills of a firefighter can indeed translate to this unexpected field and with his flexible schedule as a firefighter, he has prioritized time to do both while maintaining a balance between work, family and self. His wife, Chelsey; daughter, Ellie Mae; and sons Boone and Burke are his main priority, but Tyler also manages to get in daily physical workouts and when possible, his favorite sport: hunting.

