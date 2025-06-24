Fountain City Presbyterian Church welcomed its neighbors on Saturday, June 21, with its free monthly community pancake breakfast. Daryl Fansler, Don Grogan and their crew were cooking it up in the kitchen, serving pancakes, sausage, bacon and beverages. A steady flow of neighbors dropped in for food and fellowship throughout the morning. Watch the signs for the next breakfast coming in July!

