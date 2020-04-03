Farmers Market Saturday in 4th and Gill

Nourish Knoxville: Winter Farmers Market, Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., held outside in the Historic 4th and Gill neighborhood, with farm & food vendors selling pasture-raised meats, eggs, winter produce, honey, baked goods, artisan foods and more. Food trucks will be serving lunch from locally-sourced ingredients. Info: nourishknoxville.org or 865-805-8687.

Second Harvest: Seeking donations to help with extra food needs during COVID-19 closures. Info here.

Weigel’s Farm Stores is open and now hiring. Apply at Weigelsjobs.com

Food City: Temporary new hours: 7-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older as well as customers with underlying health conditions. Also, each Monday, pharmacy locations will be open at 7 a.m. to allow these customers to pick up their prescriptions with limited exposure.

