Lee to meet with Kincannon, Jacobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be in Knoxville today to meet with mayors Indya Kincannon and Glenn Jacobs, and Dr. Martha Buchanan of the health department to discuss ways to enforce Lee’s stay-at-home mandate. The meeting will be at the University of Tennessee, 1453 Lake Loudoun Blvd. at 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday (4/2), Lee issued Executive Order 23 to clarify and strengthen Executive Order 22. Lee ordered Tennesseans to stay at home unless they are providing essential services.

Tennessee Medical Association, representing the state’s physicians, praised Gov. Lee for making “the tough decision that we believe is the right strategy to protect our citizens.”

Kincannon called the order “a necessary measure to help protect lives in Tennessee and avoid overloading our medical facilities.”

Jacobs said Knox County would comply while offering less enthusiastic support: 2020.04 02- Mayor Jacobs Issues Statement on Governor’s Executive Order 23.

FEMA to set up ancillary facilities

On Thursday (4/2), FEMA approved Tennessee’s COVID-19 major disaster declaration. This accelerates efforts to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and expand statewide capacity by an additional 7,000 beds, according to a release from FEMA. Here is the plan:

Nashville: The Music City Center downtown will be transformed into a COVID Positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare Facility for 1,600 patients. It will serve COVID patients who need hospital care but do not require critical care.

Memphis: The Corps will be constructing a COVID positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facility at Gateway Shopping Center. Additional sites in Memphis are being actively assessed to ensure capacity in this hotspot is built up quickly and efficiently.

Chattanooga and Knoxville: Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center will also serve as a COVID positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facilities.

Tennessee Board of Education is set to relax standards for high school graduation and teacher certification requirements in response to mandated school closures: SBE COVID19 Press Release

Knox County convenience centers are seeing heavier than usual volume as people eat take-out and do spring cleaning. The county’s seven trash and recycling centers operate 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Knoxville YMCA is offering Emergency Childcare Camps for essential personnel, including healthcare workers and first responders. Info and registration here.

Knox County will pay for COVID-19 testing for some uninsured residents through the health department. Only those with symptoms will be tested. To qualify, those without insurance must first call the health department at 865-215-5555. KCHD staff will assess residents over the phone to determine testing options. Walk-in testing is not available.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed through Monday, April 6. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

New dates

June 13 – Farragut Health & Wellness Expo.

July 30 – Marc Broussard at the Bijou.

Aug 6 – Brian Regan at the Tennessee Theatre.

Aug. 13 – Jon Meacham lecture at the Bijou Theatre.

Aug. 23 – John Moreland at the Bijou.

Sept. 3 – Lynyrd Skynyrd with Travis Tritt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sept. 11-12 – Nine Lakes Wine Festival at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge.

Sept. 24-27 – Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn.

Sept. 27 – TobyMac at the Tennessee Theatre.

Sept. 28 – The Allman Betts Band at the Bijou.

Nov. 14-15 – Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and related events.

Nov. 19 – Sam Bush concert at the Bijou Theatre.

Closed

Bijou Theatre

Church Street UMC – all on-site gatherings, including worship services

The Community Center at 1708 W. Emory Road in Powell (through Sunday, April 19) The Daily Living Center

The Emporium Center

First Baptist Church of Knoxville; worship services via online streaming and broadcast only

Flying Anvil Theatre

John T. O’Connor Senior Center

Jubilee Community Arts: concerts and all events at the Laurel Theater

Knox County Public Library

Knox County Clerk

Knox County Schools (through April 24)

Knox County senior centers

Knoxville Museum of Art

Middlebrook Pike UMC

The Muse at West Town Mall

Tennessee Theatre (through April 6)

WDVX live events

Zoo Knoxville

Adhering to Knox County Schools’ closing policies

First United Methodist Church.

Canceled

May 9 – Vestival at Candoro Marble

Through May 11 – All Dogwood Arts events

May 16 – Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus at the Bijou Theatre