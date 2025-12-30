Faith N Friends, or, more accurately, Faith N Friends Horse Rescue & Sanctuary, is a non-profit horse rescue and sanctuary located in Corryton, Tennessee, that provides horse-based therapy and educational opportunities.

Officially founded in 2016 by Faith Sadiku, Faith N Friends strives to bring comfort, understanding, and healing to people of all ages and backgrounds as they interact with and learn from horses.

Their vision is to provide a welcoming, family-centered environment that nurtures meaningful connections — leading to happy horses and healthier people.

Founder Faith Sadiku brought her lifelong commitment to serving people and animals into an impactful ministry that combines both. Read Faith’s story here.

One of the most famous current residents at Faith N Friends is Waggoner, a police horse retired by the Knoxville Police Department due to a medical condition, polysaccharide storage myopathy, which is a common genetic muscular disorder. Waggoner was so named after long-serving KPD officer Mike Waggoner. You may read the account on WBIR.

While Waggoner was replaced at no cost to the city, no financial support followed him to Faith N Friends, where he will need lifelong care.

Anyone interested in donating to Waggoner’s support, see this link to the fundraiser.

Faith N Friends is living out the founding mission of ‘Helping Horses Help People .’

