Christmas is always special at Hillcrest Healthcare facilities. Beverly Park and Island Home celebrated with special times for residents.

Lauren Davis from WBIR Channel 10 spent Christmas Eve volunteering and sharing her heart with the residents of Beverly Park. Social media post: “Thank you for your kindness, your time, and for truly loving those we serve.”

Another celebrity, Santa, stopped by Island Home to spread holiday cheer! With a sack full of joy (and gifts!), Santa delivered presents to every resident (more than 80), making sure each felt remembered, loved, and celebrated this Christmas season.

The Second Annual Live Nativity at Island Home was a beautiful and moving reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

The social media post: “Watching our residents and staff come together to bring this sacred story to life was nothing short of powerful. Each role was filled with faith, joy, and purpose—creating a moment that touched every heart present.”

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given.” — Isaiah 9:6

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.