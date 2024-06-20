Fado Made at Maker Exchange on June 25

Join in the Maker Exchange workshop on Tuesday, June 25, 6-8 p.m. at 710 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville to create your one of a kind Leather Hand-stitched Eyeglass Case.

Participants will learn four different leather stitches for assembly and decorative application from the experts at Fado Made, a custom-made fashion accessory business located in Knoxville.

Attendees will practice each stitch on a pre-cut and pre-hole punched leather swatch and then be given the opportunity to decorate the leather good with provided paint.

Participants must be 18 years of age and register at the link above.

Maker Workshops are held monthly in the Curio at Maker Exchange. See upcoming events and workshops HERE. Maker Exchange is curated by Dogwood Arts.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.