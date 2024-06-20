Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? so goes the children’s book.

The search for Snow Leopards was the primary goal of my trip to the Himalaya of Northern India last year. The cultural experience and incredible scenery were a giant bonus. Also, on the agenda was three days to find the rare and critically endangered Himalayan Brown Bear (Scientific name: Ursus arctos isabellinus) also known as the Himalayan Red Bear.

Though not as elusive as the Snow Leopard, this bear (similar to our grizzly bear) is rare with somewhere between 150 and 350 in existence. They are generally observed in the early morning and evening. We saw two late in the late evening darkness from several hundred yards away.

Due to that darkness, the image quality of these is not what a photographer hopes for. But, hey, I got to see them!

