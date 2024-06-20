Badger’s ‘Early Morning on the Appalachian Trail’

Ben Franklin is to have said, “early to bed and early to rise makes one healthy, wealthy and wise.”

While the wealthy and wise results may be subject to debate, one’s mental health takes a positive jolt when the “early to rise” means a sunrise hike on Tennessee’s portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Big Bald Mountain on the AT hugs the North Carolina/Tennessee line with a nearly 360-degree view of mountains in both states – the highest mountains east of the Mississippi River.

When the ‘Spirit of the Sky’ permits, a glorious view like the one pictured turns the nocturnal outdoor jaunt into an exceptional dawn where all troubles seem to fade blissfully away.

When in doubt – GO!

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

