Pipe Wrench donates $10K to ETCH

Pipe Wrench Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, a leading provider of plumbing and HVAC services in the greater Knoxville area, has donated $10,000 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.

The initial donation kicks off Pipe Wrench’s fundraising campaign aimed at raising an additional $20,000 for the hospital.

Starting June 1, the company will donate $100 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for each new customer to sign up for Pipe Wrench’s annual maintenance membership. The Peace of Mind Program is a preventive maintenance plan that provides ongoing plumbing and HVAC services including discounts and a comprehensive inspection of your plumbing systems, water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces or heat pumps to ensure optimal performance and efficiency – often avoiding costly repairs later.

“Pipe Wrench was founded in this community and found success thanks to the belief and trust of our neighbors, so giving back is in our company DNA,” said Whitney Mitchell, co-owner of Pipe Wrench Home Services.

“We are committed to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors and the larger community. By partnering with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, we’re able to support an essential medical institution while providing valuable services to our customers.”

The goal of the fundraising campaign is to raise $30,000. Funds will be directed toward areas of greatest need, such as East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Mental Health Initiative Fund. The fund offers faster, more accessible care for children and families, supports social work and mental healthcare education and expands mental health support for patients and staff across all specialties in the hospital.

“Mental health support services are especially needed, and this initial donation will expand our outreach, education, assessment tools, programs and access,” said Adam A. Cook, vice president for institutional advancement at ETCH.

Donations from the campaign will also support different pediatric services and programs at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, ranging from medical equipment, outpatient clinics, patient programs, parent and family services, facility and campus upkeep and more.

For more information about the campaign and stories of those impacted by the hospital, visit pipewrench.com.

Moxley Carmichael provided quotes and information for this report