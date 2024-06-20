Interfaith Health Clinic buys building on Middlebrook Pike

During the week of June 10-14, 2024, a total of 1,318 documents were recorded. The aggregate value of the 286 Trust Deeds put on record was $119.41 million. Out of those loans, 10 were valued over $1 million. The highest-value loan of the week at $28.28 million, was backed by Mason Joseph LLC. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee funded two high-dollar loans: one for $2.5 million and another for $1.15 million. Pinnacle Bank also had two loans on the list at $2.12 million and $1.35 million. The other high-value loans were as follows:

On the transfer side of things, 236 properties changed hands last week amounting to $109.83 million in sales. Sixteen were transactions over $1 million, but only two were commercial properties. The first is an out-parcel of the Biddle Farms development in Farragut. Biddle Farms Commercial LLC sold the property at 116 Brooklawn St to LAXMI SC Farragut LLC for $2.55 million.

The other commercial property and the most expensive of the week is in the West Hills area of Middlebrook Pike between Weisgarber Road and Vanosdale Road. A private trust sold the office building at 7005 Middlebrook Pike to Interfaith Health Center Inc. for $3 million.

The comparison chart has been updated as of Friday, June 14, 2024.

Don’t forget to sign up for the free Property Fraud Alert program that’s in place for Knox County homeowners. Just visit https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts. Then, if anything is recorded in your name, you’ll get an email alert. Then, call us and we’ll give you the information on the transaction.

Also, Veterans, your DD214 can be filed in our office for no fee. Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County, Tennessee.