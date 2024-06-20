Hiking the Little River Trail

On June 19, 2024, I hiked the Little River Trail loop which includes Cucumber Gap Trail and a portion of Jakes Creek Trail.

According to the National Park Service website, this is a pleasant and shady 5.4-mile loop in the Elkmont area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park connecting three trails with streamside views, historic structures and prolific spring wildflower displays.

Trail conditions vary from paved road and graveled path to narrower and rockier sections with minor stream crossings. The Little River section is wide and flat. Jakes Creek is wide and slightly steeper/rockier, but still has a mild-to-moderate grade. Cucumber Gap is narrow with ups and downs. The Little River and Jakes Creek trailheads and parking areas are separated by a short section of one-way road in the leafy historic district of Elkmont.

Here’s what was blooming on Wednesday:

Little River Trail (beginning to Cucumber Gap Trail)

Black Cohosh – (1) – Just starting to bloom.

Daisy Fleabane – Some – Past peak bloom.

Pale Jewelweed – (1) – At peak bloom.

Rosebay Rhododendron – Some – Some at peak bloom, some past peak bloom & some just starting to bloom.

Wild Hydrangea – Some – Some at peak bloom – some beyond peak bloom.

Wood Nettle – Some – Appear to be at peak bloom.

Cucumber Gap Trail (beginning to end)

Crimson Bee Balm – (3) – One at peak bloom – brilliant red.

Indian Pipe – (3) – At peak bloom.

Large Bluet – Few – At peak bloom.

Rosebay Rhododendron – Few – At various stages of the blooming process.

Wood Nettle – Some – Appear to be at peak bloom.

Jakes Creek Trail (beginning to Cucumber Gap Trail)

Crimson Bee Balm – (1) – At peak bloom.

Daisy Fleabane – Some – Past peak bloom.

Heal All – Few – Just starting to bloom.

Pale Jewelweed – Few – Those blooming are at peak bloom.

Wild Hydrangea – Some – At various stages of the blooming process – some at peak bloom.

Notes

It does not appear at this point that this will be a banner year for the Rosebay Rhododendron blooms. Photos from file photo collection.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies