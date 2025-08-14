Today I return to an on and off project of the last several years. What started with the loss of Fountain City Exxon’s “No Beer or Hot Dogs” sign and the Knox Rail Salvage water tower sign turned into a project to photograph other iconic signs of the area. Rather than just documenting them, giving each an artistic spin was my goal.

Capturing some such as the JFG sign and Smoky Mountain Market before they were gone, others have been missed to the wrecking crew. Most notably, I showed up at Cardin’s Drive Inn on Asheville Highway the day after the bulldozers.

Here are a few more of my efforts:

Clinton Highway traffic racing by the Ciderville Music Store is a part of this unique location and needed to be included in my photo. Photographed both day and night, a long exposure captures the movement of the cars streaking past.

Using two wide angle lens photos stitched together created a curved and distorted image of this normally straight sign and building. The north Knoxville building remains but there is a little less sign now.

Finding no clear date as to when Aunt Helma’s Restaurant opened on Asheville Highway, it is historically noted for playing a part in desegregation of Knoxville restaurants in 1963. For an artistic spin on this sign, I stood along the highway as the sun rose in the east. If you remember eating at Aunt Helma’s, you have been in the area longer than many folks.

Feel free to share iconic Knoxville area signs suggestions for me in the comments or forward to news@knoxtntoday.com. A good address and little history would be helpful.

