We decided at the last minute on Saturday to visit Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Laurel Springs, North Carolina. Our visit took us to various attractions including Wildcat Rock, where there is a view of the famous Caudill Cabin, one of the few structures in Basin Cove to survive the Flood of 1916. This was one area where that historic flood was far worse on the terrain than the ravages of Hurricane Helene.

But I digress. While powering up the 400mm lens for a summer time shot of the cabin far below the Rock, Badger noted a group of fine-looking folks who Kitty said were having a reunion. Not knowing who or what kind of reunion it was, Badger offered to take a group photo anyway, which offer was readily accepted – I must have looked professional with my Canon EOS 6D and the big lens wrapped around my neck.

After the shoot, Badger had the temerity to ask a fellow who appeared to be the reunion leader what reunion was being celebrated. Lo and behold, it was the CAUDILL FAMILY REUNION and I was speaking directly with the 1890 cabin builder’s grandson Lenny Caudill who organized the reunion and has actively served with his family to preserve its legacy. We then had a fascinating conversation which included Herb, yet another of the Caudill Clan.

Badger routinely volunteers his services to the WNC community as a whole and occasionally, despite our best efforts, there is a net transactional loss. In this instance, however, the net gain was as unexpected, as it was sweet, for a history nerd like the Badger. (B.A. History, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga 1977)

Enjoy the photos and always remember the ones who came before us. Their stories are remarkable and their history instructive in a time where such tales are incongruously buried in the Information Age.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: You can find much more information on the fascinating Caudill Cabin history by searching for the Facebook Group “Caudill Family Cabin”

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

