Zoo Knoxville announces with deep sadness the passing of Einstein, the world-famous African grey parrot who captivated audiences locally and globally for more than three decades. She was 38 years old.

Einstein was hatched in 1987 and first came to Zoo Knoxville on April 2, 1992. For more than 30 years, Einstein served as one of Zoo Knoxville’s most celebrated animal ambassadors. Known for her remarkable intelligence and unmistakable personality, she had a vast vocabulary and could say more than 100 words. Her quick wit and distinctive voice made her a global sensation.

Einstein appeared on national television programs, including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Pet Star, Inside Edition, and America’s Got Talent, and she was featured in a TED Talk. She regularly appeared on local television and even performed halftime shows at University of Tennessee sporting events, bringing wildlife education to audiences far beyond the zoo’s gates.

“We are so saddened to mourn the loss of our dear friend Einstein,” said bird keeper Nikki Edwards, who worked with Einstein for 15 years. “She has brightened many days for so many around the world.”

In May 2023, animal care staff noticed a slight change in Einstein’s voice. Working closely with veterinary specialists from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, a small mass was identified on her syrinx, the vocal organ of birds. For nearly three years, veterinary and zoo staff monitored the mass, which remained small and did not impact her quality of life. In recent weeks, however, the mass progressed to a point where treatment was no longer an option.

“Our focus was making sure she was happy, safe, and comfortable,” said bird keeper Rebecca Ziegler. “Truly, until the end, she knew she was a queen.”

African grey parrots are widely regarded as one of the most intelligent bird species in the world, known for advanced cognitive abilities and vocal mimicry. In the wild, African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus) are classified as Endangered due to habitat loss and pressures from the illegal pet trade. As an ambassador animal, Einstein played a vital role in helping people understand her species and the conservation challenges parrots face around the globe. By connecting people to wildlife in a personal and memorable way, she helped inspire greater awareness and action to protect birds and their habitats.

“Einstein left a legacy that touched millions of hearts,” said Bill Street, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “It was an honor and privilege to serve as Einstein’s home for the past three decades. While we are saddened by her passing, we are immensely proud to have witnessed her extraordinary life and the joy she brought to people around the world.”

Zoo Knoxville staff are grieving the loss of a beloved animal ambassador and cherished member of the zoo family. The zoo extends its gratitude to the dedicated animal care and veterinary teams who ensured Einstein received exceptional care throughout her life.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.