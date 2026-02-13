This trail was chosen because there is little elevation gain and the footing is good, which is important to consider when hiking in snow (especially if you are a senior citizen).

Dr. Isaac Anderson, the first president of Maryville College, wanted to build a road to connect East Tennessee with Western North Carolina, where copper mining was developing in the Hazel Creek area. Dr. Anderson felt the road would benefit the economies of the two states and enable missionary work. The road was to run from the Townsend area on the Tennessee side of the mountains to Spence Field, where the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines meet (the Appalachian Trail follows the state lines through much of the national park).

The road was constructed on the Tennessee side; however, the road was not built on the North Carolina side. The School House Gap trail follows the path of the roadway from the national park boundary above Townsend to Laurel Creek Road. On the eastern side of Laurel Creek Road, the Bote Mountain trail follows the path of the roadway to Spence Field.

It was said that much of the labor on the road was done by Cherokee Indians who were still living in the area, and it was reported that they were paid with one yard of calico cloth for each day of labor.

Much of the snow had melted by the time I got on the trail. Hiking poles proved helpful for going up and down the trail without falling. Wearing appropriate clothing kept me comfortable during the hike. Wearing cotton clothing can be risky, especially in cold weather, because of the potential of getting hypothermia.

Some folks choose not to hike in the wintertime; however, they are denying themselves the chance to experience some really beautiful scenery, especially when there is snow covering. At times when hiking in the snow, one may feel as if they are walking inside a living Christmas card. When there is snow on the ground, there is an amazing quietness, and it is pleasing to better see the lay of the land with the foliage absent from the trees. Additionally, it is so neat to see a Junco flying along beside the trail as if it is following you. I call them “the hiker’s friend”.

Mother Nature and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park offer a tremendous opportunity for us to benefit ourselves both mentally and physically, whatever season it may be, including in the wintertime. An outing there can leave us with an amazing inner peace and a more positive outlook on life.

Because much of the snow had melted by the time I got on the trail last Friday, I am sharing my earlier photos from the snow.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on his hikes and mountain stories from the Smokies. See more of his column here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.