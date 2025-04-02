Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl Educated 8 began Wednesday, March 26, and ran through Monday, March 31. Teams stayed within reach of the win with close scores throughout the games, some teams pulling away only in the second half. Webb School of Knoxville and Jefferson County High School tied for the highest scores of the week in their respective matches with 555 points each.

Wednesday, March 26: Farragut High School and Roane County had a tight match ending with Roane County winning, 445-410.

Thursday, March 27: Webb School of Knoxville and Hardin Valley Academy were close at the half with Webb pulling away at the end, 555-370.

Friday, March 28: L & N STEM vs Jefferson County resulted in Jefferson County more than doubling L & N STEM by a score of 555-200.

Monday, March 31: Halls vs Dobyns-Bennett was the last game of the Educated 8 sending Halls to the Philosophical 4 with a score of 450 to Dobyns-Bennett’s 400.

The Philosophical 4 began Tuesday, April 1, with the Championship on Thursday, April 3.

Tuesday , April 1: Roane County vs Jefferson County sent Jefferson County to the Championship with a score of 410-290.

Wednesday, April 2: Philosophical 4 final match between Webb vs Halls – who will win? Watch at 5:30 today!

Championship game will air on April 3, 2025.

See next Wednesday’s update for the outcome of the TN Scholars’ Bowl 2025!

New episodes will air weekdays on East Tennessee PBS at 5:30 p.m. through April 3, 2025.

