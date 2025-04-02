Crapper Hattie caught a bumble bee and gives us a lesson on them.

Bumblebees are large, fuzzy insects characterized by their robust bodies covered with dense hair, which is often banded with yellow and black stripes, which not only helps in identification but also aids in pollination by trapping pollen as they play a crucial role in pollination, particularly crops like tomatoes, blueberries and peppers.

There are over 250 species of bumblebees worldwide, with a significant number found in North America.

Bumblebees are social insects, living in colonies that can range from 50 to several hundred individuals. They thrive in various habitats, including gardens, meadows and agricultural fields with each colony typically headed by a queen, who is responsible for laying eggs, while worker bees gather food and care for the young.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.