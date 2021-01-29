Dr. Pickel was lifelong learner

Kingston has lost a town leader. Dr. Tom Pickel, 93, passed away Jan. 26. He was born in Kingston and returned home to raise his family. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, working in Washington, D.C., to complete the first government maps from aerial photographs of Antarctica. He earned an engineering degree from Vanderbilt, a master’s in math from the University of Tennessee and his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois. His obituary tells of his community contributions and interests. He was Republican Party chair and served two terms on the Roane County school board. Additional obituary information here.