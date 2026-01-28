Hardin Valley Business and Community Alliance met on Wednesday, January 21, and was treated to a dynamic presentation by Dr. Anthony Wise, president of Pellissippi State Community College.

Dr. L. Anthony Wise Jr. has been president of Pellissippi State Community College since 2011, overseeing the College’s participation in KnoxAchieves, tnAchieves, and now Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect.

He shared his ‘elevator speech’ with the group, followed by key points pertinent to our college-aged youth.

Wise’s elevator speech has three key points

A well-defined Academic Pathway with essential elements for growth

A Holistic Support based on individual student needs

Career Development infused throughout the student experience

The Academic Pathway offers multiple schools of choice within Pellissippi State. The new schools include:

School of Academic Advancement

School of Business

School of Communication, Arts, and Media Technology

School of Sciences and Nursing

School of Social Sciences, Education and Human Services

The Holistic Support provides student assistance in many areas

Success Coaching & Academic Advising – proactive, relationship-based guidance

Career Development & Work-Based Learning – early skill-building & employer engagement

Basic Needs & Well-Being – food, housing, mental health, childcare, emergency aid

Through Career Development, Pellissippi State is reimagining the community college experience.

Explore Career Paths: All students encounter intensive, robust pre-college career exploration, followed by in-depth career advising throughout their program of study.

Build Career-Ready Skills: Students earn workforce-ready embedded certificates in their first semester, drawn from programs that align with local economies.

Stack Credentials: Colleges refine pathways to help students earn stackable credentials and continue working toward an associate degree and beyond.

Why does it matter?

Nationwide: Students with unmet basic needs are twice as likely to drop out. Students can’t persist if they can’t survive, so early-career engagement and support for basic needs boost retention and graduation.

Dr. Wise told the story of student Alex, a cybersecurity student and first-generation college attendee. This young man faced food insecurity, unstable housing, and anxiety while working part-time and balancing coursework.

Alex connected with a success coach for academic and life planning, able to access the PSCC food pantry, emergency aid, and counseling services. Alex now has a paid internship on the campus.

Alex is only one of the many success stories at Pellissippi State Community College, and part of the reason Pellissippi State Community College has been recognized with the Aspen Prize for being in the top 200 for Community College Excellence.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

