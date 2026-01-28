Today, the Branch family is a family of seven, a living testament to what can happen when love, faith, and perseverance come together.

After years of praying and preparing their hearts, the Branch family said yes to foster care, trusting the process even through seasons of waiting and uncertainty.

In March 2023, they welcomed two little girls into their home as an emergency placement, never knowing how deeply their lives would be changed.

What began as a temporary placement quickly became permanent. Six months later, the girls officially became Branches through adoption, marking the beginning of a beautiful forever family. But the story didn’t end there…

Soon after, the Branch family felt called to say yes once again, this time to Isaiah, a little boy with significant medical needs who was searching for a family willing to love him fully.

On December 17, Isaiah Solomon Branch officially became part of the family.

