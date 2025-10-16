It’s a drive long enough to get into character, to think of the outdoor possibilities, and stay open to seeing things in a new way. Painting in Cades Cove is always a breath of fresh air, never knowing what the day will hold.

Zeroing in on the first bit of fall color reflected in the stream on Sparks Lane, I gobbled up the beauty and quiet. The mid-September greens of the landscape grow a little warmer before fully turning to the autumn palette.

Considering going in for a closer look, a rustle in the woods stopped me … fast! Although I’d never seen one, there was no mistaking a wild boar, black and tusked. We’ve seen the damage they can cause and heard stories of ferocities. Armed with only my small palette knife, I was glad he headed back under cover. That would have been newsworthy, but just another day painting in the Cove.

