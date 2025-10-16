Mike Stevens gets it right

Building homes for 53 years has been quite a ride, says Mike Stevens, founder and CEO of Mike Stevens Homes LLC. He tells his story …

“53 years ago, I had my 20th birthday on a roof with a good friend. We had taken a temporary job building a home in Kingsport, Tennessee. I looked over to my friend and said, ‘I’m glad we are smart enough that we don’t have to do this for a living.’

“Well, one of us was smart enough to get off that roof and one of us wasn’t.”

Mike was reacting to multiple birthday greetings on Facebook. He replied:

“I have met so many people along the way – subs, vendors, employees, fellow builders and, of course, clients – the people we build for.

“Yesterday reminded me of 3 things.

Damn I’m getting old, 53 years on that roof.

Most importantly, I am blessed beyond all expectations. Thank you, God, for guiding my steps even when I didn’t want to stay on this path.

I have some long deep relationships, and I have some new relationships.

“So, thank all of you that took the time to say Happy Birthday. Many of you crossed my path due to my home-building career. So, thanks for making me feel special. It is deeply appreciated.”

Note to readers: This is a story without an interview. I just ran across Mike on Facebook – 53 years on a roof – and decided I like this guy.

For this year and last, at least, Mike has given a big present on his birthday. This year, he and Rhon Pannell donated a Habitat house for a Knoxville family in honor of longtime Habitat volunteer Tom Pannell.

Last year, Mike Stevens Homes donated $110,000 to Habitat – enough to fund two homes.

Professionally, Mike Stevens has been:

Home Builders Association of Knoxville – Two-Time Past President

Home Builders Association of Tennessee – Past President and Life Director

National Association of Home Builders – Lifetime Director

Tennessee Home Builders Hall of Fame – Inductee

Tennessee Housing Development Association – Board Member

Member of Southern Living Custom Home Builder program; in 2021, hosted a Southern Living Showcase Home

A proud graduate of the University of Tennessee, Mike began as a carpenter-subcontractor, evolving through the role of superintendent, followed by general contractor and land developer.

Parade of Homes 2025

If you want to meet Mike and see his work, drop by the Parade of Homes October 17-19 or 24-26, noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free; sites and prices vary in Knox and area counties.

Visit the official website at www.theparadeofhomesknoxville.com to view the 2025 homes. Magazines will be available at most ORNL Federal Credit Union and Tindell’s locations during business hours, and all Parade houses during open hours.

Back to Mike

He’s funny. In May, he posted, “This will be our finale in Northshore Town Center. The greatest 20-year overnight success story!” If you know, you know.

And he’s got a knack for working social media. Good photography and lots of pictures. He credits Kristi Barnes with this work.

On August 4, he posted: “From first sketch to final walk-through, this lake home is an MSH Designs × MSH Interiors story, start to finish. It showcases our design division’s talent to the fullest extent. Gorgeous herringbone floors flow throughout the main living spaces, and the sculpted range hood and statement fireplace feature an artisan finish by @anewhuefauxfinish . Our interior designer’s (@designgirl21) onsite care shows up in every detail – scale, lighting and layered materials – so living beautifully feels effortless.”

Tom Pannell: “This morning, we had the joy of surprising our dear friend and longtime Habitat hero, Tom Pannell, with a groundbreaking celebration for the Tom Pannell Honorary Build – a home sponsored by Mike Stevens Homes and Rhon Pannell in partnership with @knoxhabitat.

“Tom’s decades of unwavering dedication, humble leadership and countless hours on build sites have shaped not just homes, but hearts and futures. From the legendary Tuesday/Thursday crew to the 24-hour builds and Jimmy Carter work projects, Tom has always led with quiet strength and deep compassion.

“He’s a local legend, and today, surrounded by friends and memories, we celebrated him the way he’s served so many others: with humility, heart and a strong foundation.

Visit knoxvillehabitat.org to learn more about how you can get involved as a donor, volunteer, or community advocate.

Mike’s final project in Northshore Town Center was 10 loft homes – two buildings. The homes are two-story with enclosed space on the roof for entertainment, drive-under basements and an elevator.

The Town Center has been a dream of Mike’s for a long time, and seeing it grow into the thriving community that it is now has been a blessing. Mike Stevens Homes is based at 9515 Blue Grass Road, Knoxville. Info: here or 865-635-4855

