Don’t delay emergency care

Emergencies can happen at any time. If you experience symptoms of stroke, heart attack, serious injury or other life-altering medical conditions, the hospital emergency department is the safest place to be. No one should delay emergency medical care because of concerns about COVID-19. Covenant_When to Go to ER-Flyer

Covenant Health hospitals are taking precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19, and our commitment to life-saving care hasn’t changed. In a medical emergency, don’t wait – the ER is open 24/7/365.

The emergency teams of Covenant Health remind you: In a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. Symptoms that require emergency care can include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Weakness/numbness on one side

Slurred speech

Fainting

Severe burns or bleeding

Head or eye injury

Concussion

Confusion

Broken bones and dislocated joints

Fever with a rash

Seizures

Severe cuts that may require stitches

Severe cold or flu symptoms

Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy

Severe allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face, lips, eyes or tongue

Covenant Health emergency physician Peter Kah, MD, says that hospital emergency departments are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19. “If you have an emergency, it is safe to come to the ED and we will take care of you,” he says. “If care is delayed, outcomes may be much worse down the road.”

Remember: If you or a loved one experience a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest hospital for help.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or fever, contact your healthcare provider. If these symptoms are severe and require emergency treatment, please call the hospital emergency department before you arrive so the care team can be prepared to assist you.

