Don’t delay emergency care

Emergencies can happen at any time. If you experience symptoms of stroke, heart attack, serious injury or other life-altering medical conditions, the hospital emergency department is the safest place to be. No one should delay emergency medical care because of concerns about COVID-19. Covenant_When to Go to ER-Flyer
Covenant Health hospitals are taking precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19, and our commitment to life-saving care hasn’t changed. In a medical emergency, don’t wait – the ER is open 24/7/365.
The emergency teams of Covenant Health remind you: In a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. Symptoms that require emergency care can include:
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Weakness/numbness on one side
- Slurred speech
- Fainting
- Severe burns or bleeding
- Head or eye injury
- Concussion
- Confusion
- Broken bones and dislocated joints
- Fever with a rash
- Seizures
- Severe cuts that may require stitches
- Severe cold or flu symptoms
- Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy
- Severe allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face, lips, eyes or tongue
Covenant Health emergency physician Peter Kah, MD, says that hospital emergency departments are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19. “If you have an emergency, it is safe to come to the ED and we will take care of you,” he says. “If care is delayed, outcomes may be much worse down the road.”
Remember: If you or a loved one experience a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest hospital for help.
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or fever, contact your healthcare provider. If these symptoms are severe and require emergency treatment, please call the hospital emergency department before you arrive so the care team can be prepared to assist you.
