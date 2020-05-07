What a beautiful spring we’ve had, a grief antidote, a bright spot in an unsure time. For years I have passed this scene just down the road from my home. The yellow flare of this forsythia caught my attention in mid-March, and I was encouraged to paint, finally seeing what was there.

While many of us lament over things we cannot do during this medical crisis, have we not had plenty of blessings also? I hope you have had time to enjoy, reflect and really see what we may have taken for granted. May you find many silver linings (or golden forsythia) during this storm.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.