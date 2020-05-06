New biz categories to reopen

Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday his Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance today (5/6) for Tennessee’s small group recreation businesses to begin a safe reopening starting Friday, May 8. The group will also issue guidance for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offices, manufacturing and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.

Gov. Lee has issued Executive Order No. 33, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow the safe reopening of close contact services. The full text of the order is here.

Dental Procedures Resume: The state of Tennessee has worked directly with the Tennessee Board of Dentistry and consulted guidelines set by the American Dental Association to allow dental procedures to safely resume on Wednesday, May 6.

Tuesday COVID-19 stats

Tuesday stats from Knox County Health Department via Mayor Kincannon:

Knox County, via Knox County Health Department:

252 positive cases, up from 246

38 active cases, up from 32

209 recovered, no change

35 hospitalizations, up from 34

2 currently hospitalized, no change

5 deaths, no change

Tennessee, via Tennessee Department of Health:

13,624 confirmed cases, up from 13,502

1,156 hospitalizations, up from 1,143

218,796 tested, up from 186,132

6,356 recovered, up from 6,081

226 deaths, up from 219

Local hospitals have resumed performing surgeries and procedures. Specific guidelines for patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Pellissippi State Community College has begun reopening, but for limited students, only at Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. Details here.

Ijams Nature Center and Navitat will partially reopen Saturday, May 9. The trails have been and will continue to be open. Details here.

Town of Farragut is reopening in three phases, following the plan laid out by Knox County Health Department. Info here.

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Info updated as it becomes available.