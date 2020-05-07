Halford is Health Care Council fellow

Mandy Grubb Halford, MD, vice president and chief medical informatics officer for Covenant Health, has been selected as a member of the 2020 class of the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows. In her role within the Covenant Health system, Dr. Halford is responsible for providing medical leadership in and strategic management in clinical informatics and oversight of the integrated electronic health record systems.

Council Fellows is a five-month intensive program that uses a customized curriculum for health care leaders to take on pressing issues and shape the future of the industry. It was founded by former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, MD, and Larry Van Horn, PhD, a health care management expert.

Halford is a native of Oak Ridge. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a doctor of medicine degree from UT Health Science Center.

Information submitted by marketing department of Covenant Health.