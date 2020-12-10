Dockter to head history society

A. Warren Dockter, Ph.D., who grew up in Grainger County, has been named president and CEO of the East Tennessee Historical Society, replacing longtime executive director Cherel Bolin Henderson who is retiring Dec. 31. Dockter worked with his family’s sign company in Blount County and attended the University of Tennessee to earn his undergraduate degree in history and political science. He received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Nottingham in England and has been a historian at Aberystwyth University in Wales, UK, for the past four and a half years.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Karns Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 12. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will end at the Karns red light near Walgreens. Nothing can be handed out, including candy. Oak Ridge Highway will be closed for approximately one hour. Info: here or Cassie Kiestler, 865-382-8846.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Canceled parades: Gibbs Ruritan, Halls, Rocky Hill