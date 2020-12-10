Basking in the glow

Exposing a photograph for the brighter background will create silhouettes on underexposed foreground subjects. Here, as the day ends, a young boy is chasing things unknown in the tall grasses on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Silhouettes can simplify an image to just a shape and color or light. Often your eyes will linger in the photo while your mind fills in the details.

Relatively easy to do with a camera, silhouettes can also be taken with your phone by adjusting the exposure manually. Experiment with this type of photography and a new world of creative opportunities opens up.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours.