Do you know a Hero Kid in your community, school, church family or your family: child, grandchild, niece or nephew?

KnoxTNToday and several Feature Partners are recognizing Knoxville’s own youth influencers through our new quarterly Hero Kid campaigns with Campaign One beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

This first campaign application is open until Friday, Jan. 31.

Details:

Applicants must be under 18.

Applicants must live in Knox County.

Applicants must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on their communities or performed a heroic lifesaving act.

Applicants will be evaluated by a review committee based on the merit of nomination form submissions.

Nomination form is available here: Hero Kid Award Nomination

Feathers symbolize truth and honor and will be used as the symbol for our Hero Kid Award, as the recipients will embody truth and integrity in their actions.