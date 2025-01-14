On Monday, January 13, 2024, The Great Smoky Mountain Council celebrated beginning its 110 at Crescent Bend in the presence of several past and present scouts, both male and female.

There was a lot going on 110 years ago. America got its first stop sign. It was in Detroit where Henry Ford has just built his 1-millionth Model T. The first stone in the Lincoln Memorial was put in place. And Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run.

And the Scouts came to East Tennessee.

In the following century the Great Smoky Mountain Council has had a positive impact on literally hundreds of thousands of young men and women. It teaches values that have helped guide community leaders for all that time.

In the 110 years the Great Smoky Mountain Council has been in existence, the leaders and Eagle Scouts it has produced have made a huge difference for the nation. The group includes community leaders in business, health, government, artists, non-profits, education and many more.

Throughout 2025, the Council will hold a series of special events, highlighting some of those Scouts who have made a difference.

Among our areas best known Eagle Scouts: former Senator and Gov. Lamar Alexander; chair of Stowers Machinery Corporation Wes Stowers. And many more Scouts, including University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, a Medal of Honor recipient, and Dr. Henry Green, who started the National Hospital Association and for whom Green Magnet Academy is named.

“Today 7,500 youngsters are fortunate to have the privilege I once had to grow up in the Great Smoky Mountains and learn from Scouting the values that are important in private and public life,” said Alexander who served as governor, president of the University of Tennessee, US secretary of education and a three term U.S. senator.

The current president of the UT system, Randy Boyd, also cites Scouting as an influence on his life. “And later, as a Scoutmaster, I helped teach those values to another generation,” said Boyd.

The Council serves 21 counties and more than 7,500 youth. We were among the first Councils to begin accepting young women, although there are no co-ed troops – it is either young men or young women. Some 3,300 adults help guide these young people. The Council started what is now a national STEM education program and has a special focus and staff on reaching inner city youth.