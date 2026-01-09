Cashew chicken stir-fry blends Chinese and American cuisines, rooted in traditional Chinese stir-frying. The southern regions of China, where cashews are grown, influence the addition of the nut to the dish.

Cashew chicken is a staple in many U.S. Chinese restaurants, but here is a recipe that will equal those flavors.

Cashew Chicken Stir-Fry

Ingredients

25 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced into 1-inch pieces

3 Tbs cornstarch

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 Tbs sesame oil

1 Tbs olive oil

1 Tbs chopped garlic

2 ½ cups broccoli florets

1 red pepper, diced

1 cup shelled, frozen edamame

1 cup whole cashews

¾ cup chopped green onions

Sauce

4 Tbs soy sauce

3 Tbs Honey

2 Tbs rice wine vinegar

5 Tbs Asian chili sauce

¾ tsp ground ginger

Directions

Toss the chicken in a Ziploc bag with cornstarch, salt, and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet, then add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Add broccoli, red pepper, edamame, and garlic, to cook for 5 minutes. Make the sauce and add it to the chicken and vegetable mixture. Add cashews. Top with green onions and serve with rice.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

