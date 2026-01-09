Leadership changes at Sierra Club

The Harvey Broome Group, local affiliate of the Sierra Club, has a mix of returning and new officers for 2026. The executive committee met on January 3, 2026, at the home of Will Skelton. Will is a founder of HBG and a former executive committee (ExCom) member.

Under the group’s bylaws, the ExCom has 12 members, elected by the membership. The ExCom then chooses the year’s officers.

New ExCom members are Vince Cianciolo, Axel Ringe, Pat Rakes, Mike McKinney and Maggie Longmire. The ExCom accepted the resignation of John Nolt. It then added Dana Loseke to fill the vacancy and also added Kris Christen to fill one empty seat.

Officers: Dana Moran was elected chair after former chair Jerry Thornton announced he did not want the position in 2026; but Thornton agreed to be vice chair to help Moran in her first year as chair. Moran has been an ExCom member for three years, has been very active on the group’s political and communications teams, and has become a qualified outings leader.

Bob Perlack was re-elected treasurer, and Kris Christen was re-elected secretary.

Committee chairs and other positions appointed by the ExCom include:

Delegate to the Tennessee Chapter ExCom: Jerry Thornton

Alternate delegate to the Chapter ExCom: Pat Rakes

Conservation Chair: Axel Ringe

Political Chair: Kent Minault

Communications Chair: Todd Waterman, assisted by Social Media Communications Lead: Dana Moran; and Newsletter and Website Lead: Allison Gonzalez.

Outings Chair: Jerry Thornton

The Membership and Outreach committees were merged. The Outreach & Membership committee is chaired by Maggie Longmire and Dana Loseke. Members of the committee include Jerry Thornton, Mike McKinney, Owen Woods and Allison Gonzalez.

Programs Chair: Mac Post, with help from Cianciolo and Thornton

The “Finance Committee” was formed with Dana Loseke as chair. Bob Perlack, Mac Post and Axel Ringe, are members of the committee. Fundraising and budgeting functions will be part of the Finance Committee responsibilities.

Nominations Committee: Mike McKinney, with help from Cianciolo. (We still need a member who is not an ExCom Member or an ExCom candidate.)We are always looking for “new blood” for the ExCom and the various committees, so if you would like to be part of the team, please let Dana Moran or any member of the ExCom know what you would like to do, and we will find a way to fit you in!

Jerry Thornton contributed content for this report.

R.I.P. Tiger

The folks at Ijams Nature Center are mourning the loss of Tiger, who died in December 2025.

“For 20 years, Tiger helped thousands of people fall in love with red-tailed hawks,” Ijams posted. “After coming to Ijams in 2005 with a permanent wing injury, she became a beloved animal ambassador: fierce, observant and quietly powerful.

“In late December, Tiger’s care team discovered a mass and sought expert veterinary care. With guidance from the UT Veterinary Medical Center and after careful consideration, we made the compassionate decision to allow her to pass peacefully and with dignity.

“Tiger’s legacy lives on in every person who learned from her, felt awe in her presence, or saw the world a little differently because of her. She was deeply loved, and she will be deeply missed.”

Notes & Quotes

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s January Saturday Spruce Up is coming to northeast Knoxville, Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will pick up litter at the East Town Crossing Shopping Center, 4710 Centerline Dr., Knoxville. All willing volunteers are welcomed. Register here. (so KKB knows how many supplies to bring).

Quote: “Writers: A principle or belief is a tenet, not a tenant.” – David Keim, who wrote 10 New Year’s Resolutions for others and posted them on Facebook. This is No. 8.

