The Dining Duo recommends Bravo Italian Kitchen, 106 Major Reynolds Pl, 37919.

Always a quiet, comfortable feel with an elegant atmosphere, this choice serves delicious food with reasonable pricing.

The menu offers everything from starters to dessert, all with an Italian flair.

The Duo started with the calamari which is lightly breaded in a generous portion size and perfectly prepared with pepperoncini, arrabbiatta sauce, lemon aioli. It was delicious.

We followed the appetizer with two bowls of lobster bisque, equally tasty.

We finished the meal with different entrees: Eggplant Parmesan and Grilled Salmon Fesca.

The Eggplant Parmesan was prepared exactly as described: Crispy breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, herb linguine. The serving provided a meal for the next day as well.

The Salmon Fesca served the grilled salmon with asparagus, sweet potatoes, spinach, red peppers, feta, Roma tomatoes, pesto vinaigrette and balsamic reduction. Another spectacular dish.

Bravo is open daily 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. with an extended time till 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday plus a 9:30 p.m. closing on Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.