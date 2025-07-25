On the corner of Montvale Road and Indiana Avenue in Maryville, Tennessee, sits the small white and black building known as the Maryville Corner Market & Café. Still resembling the gas station from years past, the Market is quaintly inviting and a little confusing at the same time.

Until you open the door to a room bursting with customers at tall tables decorated with vases of yellow flowers, and see obviously wonderful food coming from the kitchen.

The menu is filled with tempting appetizers, salads, specialty sandwiches/ wraps, grilled sandwiches, signature sides, plus an offering of protein bowls and soups.

To get us started, this Dining Duo ordered the Pimento Pinwheels: a whole grain wrap filled with home-made pimento cheese and drizzled with honey, sliced into bite sized sections. Let’s just say that next time, we will order two so we don’t have to share.

Duo One ordered the Chicken Teriyaki Wrap: chicken sauteed in teriyaki sauce, topped with pineapple, onions and provolone cheese on a whole grain wrap. The side dish was a choice of tomato basil soup. The entire order was described as “scrumptious and delighted with it.”

Duo Two chose the Italian Grill: salami, ham and pepperoni covered in provolone cheese and grilled to perfection on sourdough bread. Pea salad was the side of choice. Everything was delicious.

The servers at the Market added to our enjoyment. They were friendly and efficient, even going out of their way to copy the menu for us to take home. An asset for sure.

The Maryville Corner Market & Café is full of surprises, from the unassuming exterior to the hustle and bustle in the restaurant and the added little attached Market where you can still buy eggs, ice cream and bubble gum. Definitely, a “hidden gem.”

The Market is open Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

