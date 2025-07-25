Four area Free Veterans Breakfasts on Saturday, July 26, with chow lines starting at 8:30 a.m., doors opening prior. The breakfast is free for all veterans and their guests with some locations having a guest speaker.

Food City is the proud sponsor at every location along with several other sponsors and the sponsors of the month provide the meal at no cost so if you are interested in sponsoring a month. please contact United Veterans Council of East Tennessee 865-504-4443.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

